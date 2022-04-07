We Have Suffered Losses But Our Mission Is To Prevent World War III – Russia

Excerpts from the Interview with Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s Press Secretary:

Russia suffered significant losses during a special military operation in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.

“We have suffered significant losses of troops, this is a huge tragedy for us,” the presidential press secretary said.

On March 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during the month of the special operation in Ukraine, 1,351 Russian servicemen were killed and 3,825 were injured.



Russia began preparing for Western sanctions a year ago, Peskov said in an interview with Sky News.



Peskov: One Of the goals of the special Operation In Ukraine to prevent the threat of the third World War



PESKOV: We Hope That The Special Operation in Ukraine in the next days or in the foreseeable future will achieve its goals or will end by negotiations. The Operation In Ukraine may end diplomatically, it depends on the ukrainian position and acceptance with russian conditions



