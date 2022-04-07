We’ll Rebuild, Unite Nigeria – Tambuwal Vows

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, front line Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa on Thursday said the PDP will rebuild and unite Nigeria if the party returns to the power in 2023.

Governor Tambuwal who is the chairman of PDP Governor’s forum stated this while commissioning the New Yenagoa city link Road and bridge in Onopa, Bayelsa state.

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Tambuwal said; “We can together rebuild this country, let’s commit ourselves to working as one. The story coming out of Bayelsa has been very commendable and it’s only God that has made it possible. I admonish you to continue to serve the people the way you started.”

He further added “We have no business promoting hatred, and hostility when we have service to render to the people. Let’s continue with the good work. Bayelsa is working because you have good leadership, and Nigeria can work if we have good leadership.



“It’s all about building national consensus, bringing out our strength to work toward the unity. We can replicate the success recorded here at the national level. “

The former Speaker equally urged the Bayelsa state chairman of the PDP to mobilise all Bayelsans to ensure the party continues to win elections in the state and as well as return to Aso Villa by winning the Presidential election.

He commended Gov Diri for completing the project which was kick-started by Governor Diri’s predecessor, Seriake Dickson.

The former Speaker who was in the state at the invitation of his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri described the bridge and road as an essential component of infrastructure development of the New Yenagoa, which signifies continuity in governance.

https://www-vanguardngr-com.cdn.ampproject.org/wp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/2023-well-rebuild-unite-nigeria-tambuwal-vows/amp/?usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D

