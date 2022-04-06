We’re Aware Of Your Presidential Ambition But…… – El-Rufai To Tinubu

El-Rufai said this while receiving former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was in the state, on a condolence visit over the bandits’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

The governor applauded Tinubu for cancelling his 70th anniversary colloquium in honour of the victims of the attack.

El-Rufai, who also said he was aware of Tinubu’s presidential ambition, failed to endorse the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, but said God will choose the best leader for Nigeria.

“This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It’s unprecedented in our history in Nigeria. The government and people of Kaduna state will never forget this gesture. We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country. We appreciate your call for people to contribute to enable us rehabilitate the victims of this tragedy.

“We are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to further engagement so that we can progress that aspiration.

“Nigeria is at crossroad, critical crossroad, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through. These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone.”

Tinubu in his remarks, lamented the spate of banditry and terrorism being witnesses in the country saying “Nigeria is bleeding.”

He called for a concerted efforts to stemming the tide of banditry and terrorism in the region.



https://dailytrust.com/el-rufai-to-tinubu-were-aware-of-your-presidential-ambition-but-god-will-choose-the-best-for-nigeria

