What Position Can I Apply For Or Fit In?

Hello Nairalanders! Please I need your advice and suggestions.
My name is Ken and I studied Computer Engineering Technology from one Polytechnic in country. I am 50% proficient in Graphics and web designs..
Ever since I finished my NYSC to secure a job is a mounting task, I discovered that getting good connection can make my job seeking easier and faster so, I moved in with one of my influential extended family there they solicited on my behalf to one Wealthy woman that just built a brand new PRIVATE HOSPITAL in my hometown though the hospital will commence operation sometimes June this year. The woman agreed to make up a space for me in her hospital but I must do INTERVIEW for formality sake in which I totally agreed and ready for BUT my concern now is that WHAT POSITION CAN I APPLY OR FIT-IN IN THE ORGANIZATION
Please help a curious comrade