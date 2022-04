When I was 8 years old, my best friend pranked his only sister about one of their big rich uncle based in the USA came with lots of gifts. Told her the uncle is outside waiting in the car.

She rush out and burst into uncontrollable tears on seeing nothing.

If not for my friend was the only son, they would have flogged hell out of him.

She refused food that day.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...