When You Leave School, The First Thing On Your To-do List Shouldn’t Be NYSC

When you leave school, the first thing on your

to-do list shouldn’t be going for NYSC.

The first thing should be loosening up your mind.

Stay with me…

An experiment was conducted with an elephant. The elephant was chained and tethered in a way that it could neither go free, nor afford much movement.

For weeks, the animal struggled but couldn’t free itself. Until it finally accepted it’s fate and decided to settle into the new life of bondage.

One day, the chains were removed and replaced with much weaker ropes. The elephant was tied in the same fashion with the ropes.

It shocked people around to see that the guy didn’t even make any moves to break the ropes at all. In fact, the chains didn’t just do a perfect job of holding him down, the chains held down his mentality.

With a single swipe, that elephant would have torn the rope into shreds, but its spirit was already broken. Look, the goal of this system isn’t to give you a life you deserve. This system was built to oppress and suppress your dreams.

The sooner you realise it, the better. I cringe when I hear that first class, second class upper and whatever class graduates are earning N30k monthly and working 5-6 days a week.

Transporting to work and returning late.

With all the inflation? All the frustration?

Not cool at all. E no make sense

But you see… The system might drag you, rough handle you, beat you, injure. But don’t allow your mindset to be chained.

There’s this guy I follow here. He teaches maths here. The guy has this way of teaching maths and furthermaths principles such that even people who don’t have a strong foundation in maths will understand easily.

Esomnofu is his name.

But aside his teaching techniques. I’m impressed with the way the guy leverages on the internet to build a business out of his teaching career.

He runs a YouTube channel, live streams on Facebook and Instagram. Sells small, affordable courses to secondary school students in and out of Nigeria.

He sells CDs in bulk to schools. He also gets invited to handle students from different schools around Nigeria .

Meanwhile… his comrades and colleagues, some who could even be better at teaching than he is , are scattered around Nigeria complaining that the government isn’t paying salaries.

Oga is there, collecting funds from different sources proudly sponsored by the internet.

The point is… Focus a greater part of your energy thinking outside the box. Get creative, drop your academic knowledge and certificate for now. Go and learn very relevant skills.

Education is different from enlightenment and exposure o. Exposure is gained from practical and first-hand experience.

A lot of people will leave for camp this week, and after the next 3-4 weeks, majority of them will be earning the first salary they ever earned in their lives.

It will continue like that for one year. A lot of people will forget themselves and think it will last forever.

Some will think that, once they are done, a magical job of N250k/month will be waiting for them.

Just a handful will be lucky. The rest will be forced to face a very harsh reality check.

A lot of them will earn N33k/month for one year, and come back to earn N27,380 (after Tax)

I’ve seen it happen a lot.

Start unlearning the rubbish you learned in school. Especially the people who studied those courses that can “give you work anywhere”.

Start building meaningful connections. Begin dey show your face.

The illiterates of the next generation won’t be people who can’t read or write .

But people who can’t learn, unlearn and relearn things. Open your mind, embrace courses. Go for knowledge, keep taking in. Gradually work on implementing what you’ve learned.

I will never get tired of saying this – LEARN HOW TO SELL. This is not for people doing internet marketing alone. That guy that teaches maths, doesn’t just know how to teach it. He knows how to sell his knowledge using 21st century tools.

His mates are out there thinking the only place they can sell their knowledge is within the walls of a classroom and it has to be for a salary.

Some of them have this unique way of teaching kids simple hacks to add and multiple big numbers. Some of them have tricks that could be taught to pupils to help them memorise the spelling of words.

Some persons here write the best short stories and poems. Learn how to package your stuff properly and sell online.

Whatever you do, don’t be like his mates. Don’t be like that elephant. Allow the system to bruise you and beat you, but win the battle in your mindset first.

