White Lady Who Stabbed Her Nigerian Boyfriend To Death Is Seen At A Bar Chilling

White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim’s family mourn.

Courtney Tailor Clenney stabbed Christian Toby Obumseli, a Nigerian-American man to death on Sunday, April 3, at their apartment in Miami.

Courtney was arrested but she threatened to kill herself so the police committed her to a mental health centre under the Baker Act

In Florida, officers can commit a person to a mental health treatment centre for up to 72 hours by using the state’s Baker Act.

Courtney has not been charged and she’s walking free.

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ierb5pb56cU

