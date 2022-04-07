Who Would You Marry? The One You Love Or The One Who Loves You?

Let me paraphrase this so that it can make more sense. Would you rather be with someone who wishes to be with another person? Because this is the case if you find yourself married to the one you love who does not love you and YES people marry without really wanting to be with the person they are married to.

This may sound so twisted but it is not at all. It is the dream of many people to be with someone they love who also loves them in return but we all know that this is seldom the case as we usually have the feelings tilted in one direction and as they say, the person who loves less in a relationship holds the power over the other.

I have met ladies who i love and i have met those who love me and i can tell you for a fact that these two categories are not in anyway alike.

When you love someone and they don’t feel same way, you usually see yourself having to do more of the work to make it work and in most cases, you are taken for granted because the other person cares less if you stay or leave..

But when you are with someone you don’t really desire but the person desires you, you will feel very uncomfortable at the beginning but there will be this serenity in your life with so much inner assurance that you are truly cherished and you will feel so alive and loved so much that you will inevitably start developing strong affection for the other person. (The beauty and the Beast is not just a fiction very realistic)

As a man, if you marry a lady who truly loves you, she will submit to you, cherish you, treat you like a king and will never see any reason to be with another man. And in like manner, if a woman marries a man who truly desires her,. he will treat her like a queen and cherish her all the days of his life.

YES i understand how twisted this sounds cos whether you choose the one you love that does not love you or you choose the one who loves you but you do not feel same way, the bottom line is that there is still an imbalance in the affection.

But be it as it may, you can never know how special you are until you meet someone who genuinely desires you and sometimes it is best to leave the one you love to be with the one who loves you because with time, you will realize you made the right decision.

So let us have your opinion.

