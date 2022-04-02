‘Why Parents Should Stop Enrolling Their Children To School Too Early’

The main reason most students don’t like school or anything that has to do with academics, is because, students seem not to have a pleasant experience of it from childhood, as a result of the behaviour of despite parents, who always try to force things into their child’s head, even at pre developmental stage, when their brains hasn’t yet developed to accommodate such school work.

However, it is crucial for parents to educate themselves on a proper age that is required and appropriate to enroll a child to school.

Finally, some parents should take it easy on children that seem not to respond to school work, because, the fact that a child doesn’t seem to understand at infancy, won’t make the child worse-off at latter stage of development, because, learning is a long life thing, and every learner should be given the opportunity to learn at their own pace.

By Abayomi.

