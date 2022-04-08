Why We Used Buhari’s Teeth-Picking Picture For Illustration – Scottish University

Why we used Buhari’s teeth-picking picture to illustrate lazy, insensitive leadership – Scottish University

A prestigious Scottish university has revealed that it used President Muhammadu Buhari’s tooth-picking to illustrate bad and insensitive leadership amidst rising poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

Robert Gordon University told Peoples Gazette that Mr Buhari’s conduct better summarised various examples of bad leadership worldwide, adding that it encourages academic freedom of its students and academic staff members.

“The video,” the school said, “demonstrates the lecturer summarising the results of a student-led discussion around various examples of leadership.”

“RGU is committed to upholding the academic freedom of its staff,” the Aberdeen-based institution added.

The statement came days after a video of the lecture where Mr Buhari was used to illustrate bad leadership circulated online. The Gazette learnt that the RGU students drawn analysed pictures of Mr Buhari, especially the one in which he was picking his teeth, and concluded that he bore the traits of a lazy, insensitive president.

The infamous photo, which emerged as chaos and deprivation pummelled the Nigerian masses, was released by his office on August 5, 2019, to disparage citizens demanding the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore.

The Sahara Reporters publisher and prominent critic of the Buhari regime had been seized three days earlier from his Lagos apartment by agents of the brutal State Security Service (SSS).

It showed the president on a sofa, picking his teeth, presumably after a meal. The outer pair of his native baban riga clothes hung nearby, while the reflection from the glass shelves showed he was watching himself on television.



https://gazettengr.com/we-used-buharis-teeth-picking-picture-to-illustrate-lazy-insensitive-leadership-scottish-university/

