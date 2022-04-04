Wike Meets With IBB, Abdulsalami Over 2023 Presidency

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was in Minna, Niger State, on Monday on a visit to former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida and former head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that he was accompanied by Governors Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Governor Gabriel Suswam of Benue State.

It can be recalled that Wike declared his intention to contest for President in 2023 a few days back adding that he alone can take Power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, and Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu spoke to journalists after the meeting. Dr. Ikpeazu said the delegation was in Minna to consult with the former Head of State in the build up to the 2023 general election.

“I have come with my colleagues, the Governor of Rivers, Governor of Enugu, Governor of Oyo, some members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders.

“First, to consult with the former Head of State and discuss national issues: economic development, security, and unity of our country.

“And also, to commend him for his support for the unity of this country. And the discussions went very well and we will advance it from there.”

On what response they got from General Babangida (rtd), the Abia State Governor said the former military president expressed strong concerns about the need for younger Nigerians to be courageous in taking up the challenge of providing leadership to the country.

“He expressed concerns and said that he expects the younger generation to take up the gauntlet and rescue Nigeria.”

Photos below;



