The fact that Wizkid did not win any of the categories he was nominated for in the recently concluded 2022 Grammy awards made his fans angry.

In his usual fashion, the singer refused to issue a statement on social media and from a recent post he shared, the loss did not bother him

The singer has stirred different reactions online after he showed off his skills at a shooting range

