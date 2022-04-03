Wizkid Loses To Angélique Kidjo In Best World Music Album Category

Nigerian afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has lost at the 64th Grammy Award in best World Music Album category.

The iconic singer, songwriter, and performer was nominated in two different categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards, being Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards is arguably the biggest night in the music industry every year, as the creme de la creme come together to reward the efforts of the best talents of the year in review. It was held today, March 3rd 2022, at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The event was previously scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022, but it was postponed and moved to Las Vegas over concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album lost to Angélique Kidjo’s “Mother Nature”. Nigeria’s Femi Kuti, and Made Kuti’s “Legacy” were also nominated in that category.

