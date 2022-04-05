Woman Slept With Male Best Friend After Quarrel With Her Husband, Seeks Help

Woman who slept with male best friend following quarrel with husband, seeks help on how to clear her conscience

April 3, 2022

A lady went online to seek advice after she had an affair with her longtime male best friend following a quarrel with husband.

According to the lady, she had been friends with the said friend for a long time and people even felt they were dating but nothing could be further from the truth.

The lady and the male best friend usually attend a training in the UK and following a quarrel with her husband, she slept with her male friend and now she can’t seem to forgive herself and get the image out of her head.

Read her post,

“Hello. Kindly post as anonymous.

This guy has been my only best friend for over 10years. We were accused of having a relationship but nope there was nothing like that between us. We were real friends.

Last year we met in Uk for a training as we always do, since we are in the same field.

Before the trip, I had issues with my husband that made us cold towards each other.

This time around my best friend and I were extremely close that we started talking about sxx and all that. Like joke we slept together! (A very short time)

Since then I have never been myself. The guy has feelings for me but I always took him as a brother. I feel so dirty, and I regretted sleeping with him.

I have decided to stop the friendship. I cut him off completely. The problem now is my conscience. I want to erase this part from my head. I get mad at myself anytime my mind goes on it. And it’s killing me

Please advise! Thank you”

