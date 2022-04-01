Women’s Champions League El Classico Sets New Attendance World Record Of 91,553 (Pix)

The crowd also make history at Camp Nou sees a world record attendance of 91,553

The response from the Barça fans means that the figure surpasses the 90,185 fans who attended the 1999 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena between the USA and China

fcbarcelona.com

07:27PM WEDNESDAY 30 MAR

WOMEN

The first game with fans for Barça Women at Camp Nou is in line with the history that the team is making on the field and everyone who attended the quarter final second leg of the Women’s Champions League can say they were there at the game that set a new world record for attendance at a women’s football game. The 91,553 fans who behind Jonatan Giráldez’s team as they made it to the last four of the competition have also helped to write another page in the history books not just at Barça but in women’s football.

Camp Nou’s capacity, the biggest in Europe, allowed hopes of a record attendance for a women’s game to be raised. The bar was high with the previous best set at 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the USA and China in the Pasadena Rose Bowl stadium in California.

The great response to the game at Camp Nou from the fans sees a whole host of further records set – beating the previous record for a club game of 60,739, set at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 in a game between Barça Women and Atlético Madrid in the league. Furthermore, the crowd sets a new record in the Women’s Champions League previously set at 50,212 in a game between Lyon and FFC Frankfurt in Munich in 2012.

The challenge to break the record needed the help of the members and fans who responded excellently to the Club’s call for people to come to he game. Free tickets for members were snapped up two months in advance as were the tickets priced between 9 euros and 15 euros for non-members. Despite a rainy day in Barcelona, the fans did not disappoint and turned up in great numbers to get behind a team that has made them proud and that this season could even improve on last season’s treble winning campaign.

An unforgettable experience

The fans enjoyed a festival atmosphere inside and outside the ground. The stands at Camp Nou were not only notable due to the size of the crowd but also for the varied nature of those attending with members and fans of all ages and all corners of the world mingling in the Barça stadium to be part of the record breaking evening. In the hours before kick off fans were able to take part in various activities (skate park, basketball tournaments, 3 a side futsal, photos…) Many youngsters were attending their first game at Camp Nou and will remember their part in making history for the rest of their lives.

Once inside the stadium before the game there was a giant mosaic on show from the more than 90,000 fans inside the ground. The message was one that the Club wished to send around the world – More than Empowerment – supporting women in their battle for a more equal society.

Institutions present in the VIP Box

For the historic occasion present in the President Suñol box were representatives from Catalan institutions, from the president of the Catalan Regional Government, Pere Aragonès, the president of the Catalan Parliament, Laura Borràs, as well as the Barcelona Government Delegates, Maria Eugènia Gay, the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and the Secretary of State for Sport and president of the CSD, José Manuel Franco.

Other guests included Barça figures such as Xavi Hernández, Carles Puyol, Àlex Abrines, Audie Norris and the president of the Cruyff Foundation, Susila Cruyff. Form the world of culture present were the winner of the Berlinale Os d’Or, the cinema director Carla Simon and the actor Silvia Abril.



https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/womens-football/news/2555074/the-crowd-also-make-history-at-camp-nou-sees-a-world-record-attendance-of-91553

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...