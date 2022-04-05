Work Hard Or Smart? – What’s Your Opinion?

There’s this advice that..

“Work smart and not hard”.

That is very misleading….especially when you’re just starting out in learning a business or skill.

Why’s that?

Because you’re just starting out.

There’s so much you don’t know and if you don’t want to be blown away by the top guns…

You should work hard to learn what you need to know.

After you’ve understand those..

you can now ‘WORK SMART’ by outsourcing some activities.

That’s how you become a TOP GUN in your field.

What are your thoughts on this too? I’d love to hear from you

