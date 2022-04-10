Worshippers Escape Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State (Photos)

Some worshippers have escaped death after a church was destroyed by windstorm in Gombe state, IGBERETV reports.

The pastor of the church, Apostle TL Dan, said the incident happened during service on Friday evening, April 8, 2022.

Apostle Dan wrote on Facebook;

“Join us and celebrate God’s mercy and grace. By now the story would have been a different story entirely beloved brethren. This white chair you are seeing someone sat on it before the incident happened. It’s just the sample of a sign of the impact when the wild wind came. But God’s mercy and grace showed up. The enemy came to FFM in full force of wild wind yesterday during our evening service. Shoocked the roof of the new church auditorium and lifted it up and brought it to the ground. We were holding our Friday evening service then. No life was lost and no wounds sustained. This can only be God’s mercy and grace at work.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4753410274784925&id=100003479994659

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...