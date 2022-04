Former Speaker of the House of Representatives has led a delegation of APC leaders in Bauchi state to pay a courtesy visit to the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Yakubu Dogara says it will be easier for Asiwaju Tinubu to build the nation, given his track record of building men and infrastructure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13G9m6J-qH8

CC: Mynd44 Lalasticala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...