Yemi Alade Reveals Why Angelique Kidjo Won At The 64th Grammys

Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal why Beninese legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo’ s “Mother Nature” album won Best Global Music Album at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony.

Naija News understands that Angelique Kidjo defeated four Nigerian artistes namely Wizkid with his Made In Lagos Deluxe album, Femi and Made Kuti with Legacy + album including Burnaboy, all nominated in the same category.

Yemi Alade, who is now a Grammy winner as a result of her collaboration with Angelique, said Kidjo’s Mother Nature album deserved to win the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony.

The singer made this known by retweeting a post on Twitter by @PapiWater, explaining that “ Mother Nature” celebrated Africans’ uniqueness and victims of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and climate change.

The post read, “Angelique Kidjo dropped an album in which the headline song talked about the dangers of climate change-induced disasters (that the West is worried about) and how it will impact Africa more but you are wondering why she won a Grammy for that body of work.

“Stop playing. Please take your time to listen to the album. Listen to Africa, One of a Kind and Mother Nature. Drop your Pangolo expectations before you listen to them so you can enjoy good music”

https://www.naijanews.com/2022/04/04/yemi-alade-reveals-why-angelique-kidjo-defeated-wizkid-at-the-64th-grammys/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...