Yoruba Comic Actor, Dejo Tunfulu Adetokunbo Is Dead (Photos)

Ace Nollywood Comic Actor, Dejo Adetokunbo ‘Dejo Tunfulu’ is dead.

This was first announced by a colleague, Kunle Afod on his verified Instagram account:

You Posted this few days ago Dejo

Haaaaaaa

This is so sad�

Pressy

Tunfulu

Daddy Junior

Still can’t believe this

@DejoMania

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbzJfB2KOhg/?utm_medium=copy_link

BREAKING: Nollywood comedian, ‘Dejo’ Tunfulu is dead

Nollywood has yet been thrown into mourning as Yoruba actor, Dejo Tunfulu is confirmed dead.

The news was broken by several colleagues of the late actor as they mourn him on their Instagram pages.

The late Yoruba actor recently reportedly suffered unexpected bleeding on the set of his new movie.

However, the cause of death of Kunle Mac-Tokunbo popularly known as Dejo Tunfulu cannot be ascertained at press time.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/breaking-nollywood-comedian-dejo-tunfulu-is-dead/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...