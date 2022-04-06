You Are Not A Son But “Goat” – Adeboye’s Son Slams RCCG Pastors

The Nation gathered that every first service of the month is designed as Thanksgiving Sunday and all RCCG pastors are expected to hook up their parishes with the National Headquarters where Adeboye will deliver a sermon.

The GO’s sermon is expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday.

The Nation had reported Pastor Adeboye, during the sermon, explained why he won’t endorse any presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

He also chided the Federal Government for the spate of insecurity, wondering if there would be elections in 2023.

However, after Adeboye’s sermon, some pastors still preached in their parishes.

Leke, through a post on his Instagram page, frowned at such pastors describing them as goats.

”Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching.

”You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving,” he wrote.



