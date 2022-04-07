Young Man Electrocuted While Working On A Building In Benue State (Photos)

A young man who is yet-to-be named has been electrocuted while working on a building in Otukpo, Benue state.

Salemgists gathered that the building the young man was working on was allotted by the LGA just below an electric high tension wire.

Sources on the scene of the incident accused the Local Government of allotting many shops under high tension wires.

A source lamented that just last month, a young man was electrocuted while working on one of the buildings but he was lucky to be alive after a quick medical attention.

The source said the corpse of the young was deposited at Royal Specialist Hospital Otukpo.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CcCoepqgIb8/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...