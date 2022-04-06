Young Man ‘Milo’ Commits Suicide In Ogun State (Photos)

A Young Man Identified as Michael Oshonubi has allegedly committed suicide in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Facebook User on Tuesday April 5, said that the young man was found hanging in Ogbere Community.

“So Sad To Announce The Death Of Oshonubi Michael popularly known as MILO who hung himself for reasons unknown at the time of filing this report at Ogbere, Ijebu East Local Government. May his soul rest in peace.” The Post On Facebook Read.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...