You’re A Fighter, Strong Grassroots Mobiliser – Tinubu Hails Oshiomhole At 70

Former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, on Monday branded former Edo State governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, as a valiant fighter for the masses and a strong grassroots mobiliser.

Tinubu said this while celebrating Oshiomhole on his 70th birthday today.

In a statement issued in Lagos today, Tinubu congratulated Oshiomhole for his immense contributions to democracy and the development of an egalitarian society through his fabled advocacy of workers’ rights.

“Warm congratulations to a former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday,” Tinubu’s statement read in part.

“On this occasion, we pay a special tribute to Oshiomhole for his unwavering commitment to democracy and good governance.

“A valiant fighter for the masses and strong grassroots mobiliser, Oshiomhole has always worked in the interest of an average person.”

Tinubu also prayed to God to grant Oshiomhole, who he described as an ‘intelligent and energetic man’, many more years and increased wisdom.



