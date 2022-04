@ABC News tweeted;

Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with Ukrainian servicemen during a visit to Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, following graphic images of casualties coming out the area.

https://abcn.ws/36Yn66y



@Kateryna_Kruk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha today. His face says it all.

credit: Dailymail UK

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...