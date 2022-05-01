1 Officer, 4 Civilians Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Police Convoy In Bayelsa (Pics)

One officer and four civilians were killed when a police convoy was ambushed at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Saturday.

According to a community source, the victims were returning from the burial of a police officer, identified as late ASP Gilbert Sampson, when the unfortunate incident happened.

How gunmen killed 3 of my colleagues, took our rifles – Policeman

Three policemen gunned down in Niger

He said the gunmen were suspected to be kidnappers.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered for a manhunt for the gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act, while investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the attack.

He said: “On 14 May, 2022, at about 0745 hours, Suspected gunmen ambushed Policemen serving at Rivers Command, at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, while returning from burial of a colleague, late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State.

“The suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the Police Officers and other civilians. In the process PC Asuo Osuani ‘m’ and Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson ‘m’, Mr Terry Lucky ‘m’, Jennifer Adejo ‘f’ and Asueroh Tobins ‘f’ were fatally shot and later died. While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson ‘f’ and Reward Sampson ‘f’ sustained bullets injuries and are responding to treatment,” he said.



https://dailytrust.com/five-killed-as-gunmen-open-fire-on-police-convoy-in-bayelsa

