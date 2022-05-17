17 Oil Wells Belong To Rivers, Not Imo – Supreme Court Declares

The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja resolved the ownership dispute of 17 oil wells in favour of Rivers State.

In a landmark judgment prepared by Justice Heleen Ogunwumiju but delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court dismissed the counterclaim ownership put forward by the Imo State Government.

The oil wells are located in the territory of Rivers and Imo states.

At the time of this report, detailed judgment was yet to be made available to parties in the dispute.



