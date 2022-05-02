The police in Ogun State and suspected cultists yesterday engaged in a shootout in Abeokuta, the state capital, in which two people died.

A cult kingpin, Matasaka, was on Sunday night gunned down in the state capital in a renewed rival cult clash. His death led to reprisal attacks in some parts of the state capital on Monday night, leading to two deaths.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims, who were suspected to be members of a cult group, were gunned down in front of a popular petrol station at Ijaiye area of the state capital by a rival cult group.

Daily Trust reports that at least 20 people have been killed in cult clashes across the state in the last two months.

But the clash took a new turn on Tuesday when the cultists engaged the police in a gun battle.

The incident paralysed commercial activities in the area as residents and motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered.

It was gathered that the policemen, who had stormed the area to bring the situation under control, were attacked by the hoodlums which led to the shootout.

The state’s police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, confirmed the clash and hinted that six members of the dreaded rival cult groups, Eiye and Aiye, had been arrested.

According to him, the suspects arrested are: Kazeem Ogundairo a.k.a NEPA, Nasiru Idris a.k.a Aloma, Ayo Joshua a.k.a Terry G, Damilare Shogbamu a.k.a Dhray, Bisiriyu Ibrahim Owoyele and Labulo Jamiu a.k.a J Boy.

https://dailytrust.com/2-killed-6-arrested-as-cultists-police-clash-in-ogun

