2 Sons Of CJN Tanko Win PDP & APC National Assembly Tickets (Pics)

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Tanko’s Two Sons Win National Assembly Tickets Of APC, PDP Parties After Distributing Vehicles To Delegates

Two sons of Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), have emerged as the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party respectively in Bauchi State.

While Siraj Ibrahim Tanko emerged as the APC candidate for Bauchi North, his brother, Sani won the ticket of the PDP to represent Shira/Giade federal constituency in Bauchi State at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

According to sources, Siraj polled 189 votes to defeat other aspirants, including the incumbent senator, Adamu Bulkachuwa, who scored no vote last Saturday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the duo, alleged to have access to public funds, distributed expensive vehicles to parties’ delegates before the primaries.

They were also said to have used their father’s position to employ members of their political parties to the Supreme Court, National Judicial Institute, Judicial Commission.

“What could be the deal that made the Chief Justice of Nigeria have two of his biological sons win primaries in Bauchi? One for Shira/Giade federal constituency under PDP and the other won the senatorial ticket for Bauchi North under APC,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

“We the residents and the world entirely need to know why such unpopular candidates were imposed on the people; was it because their father is the CJN?”

Another source revealed, “They distributed over 150 vehicles; what jobs are they doing to have money to buy such expensive cars? And same CJN do sit on corruption cases whereas his sons are spending anyhow without known sources of income.

“These guys spent billions before the primaries, sharing cars and doing empowerments. They also used their father’s office to give out jobs to party members.”



