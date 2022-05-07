2022 UTME JAMB Slip: How To Print Examination Notification Slip

Ahead of the 2022 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams slated for Friday, May 6 to Saturday, May 14, the examination body has urged candidates to print their notification slips.

It will be recalled that JAMB through its spokesperson, Mr Fabian Okoro announced the commencement of the printing of notification slip which started on Saturday, April 30.

According to a JAMB bulleting published on Monday, May 2, it was noted that the notification is a compulsory task all candidates must adhere to.

Mr. Fabian Okoro stated that the notification slip will serve as one of the criteria to sit for the exam as it contains the venue and time schedule, date, and sessions of the exam.

How to print Jamb notification slip

Visit JAMB website

Candidates are urged to visit the web portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) https://www.jamb.gov.ng. At the second roll of the top of the home page of the website, candidates are urged to click on the “2022 UTME Slip Printing” which can be found at the end of the second roll at the top of the home page.

Fill in your details

Just after clicking on the “2022 UTME Slip Printing” another page will appear requesting for candidates’ JAMB registration number, or email address, or mobile number.

After which any of the above requested details have been inserted, candidates are urged to click on the blue icon below with the inscription “Print Examination Slip”.

After this has been done candidate’s details will appear and will be ready for printing.

Meanwhile, JAMB has sent an important message to all the applicants who would be writing the 2022 UTME. The board said the candidates can create their profiles by sending their National Identity Number (NIN) to 55019 for registration. JAMB said the board will start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry(DE).



