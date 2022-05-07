2022 Women’s U20 World Cup: Nigeria Drawn Against France, Canada & Korea

The draws for the 2022 FIFA Under 20 World Cup were held yesterday night and the Super Falconets of Nigeria were drawn in group C along with France, Canada and Korea. The tournament will be held in Costa Rica from the 10th till the 28th of August, 2022.

Nigeria’s first match will be against France on August 11th, it’s second match will be against Korea on August 14th and its final group match will be against Canada on August 17th.

The Super Falconets have gotten to the final of the competition on two occasions. In 2010 Nigeria lost 2-0 to Germany in the final via an Osinachi Ohale own goal and a goal from Alexandra Popp (this was the set of Desire Oparanozie, Ebere Orji and co). Nigeria again lost to Germany in the 2014 edition, via a lone goal by Lena Petermann (this was the set of Asisat Oshoala, Courtney Dike and co).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related