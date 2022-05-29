2023: Abia APC Publishes Names Of House Of Assembly Candidates (See Full List)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Abia State chapter of All Progressives Congress APC has published the final list of candidates elected on its platform to stand for the House of Assembly election.

Recall that the party recently conducted primaries in the state where candidates emerged for various elective posts.

ABN TV reports that the list was published by the state Chairman, Mr Kingsley Ononogbu ….

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/2023-abia-apc-publishes-names-house-assembly-candidates-see-full-list/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related