2023: Adams Oshiomhole Declares For Presidency

2023: Oshiomhole Declares For Presidency, Vows To End Insecurity, ASUU Strike

A two-term governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, formally joined the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

At the Cyprian Ekwensi Ekwensi House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the former President of Organised Labour appealed to Nigerians to stop lamenting the state of the nation but take concrete steps on how to redress the situation.

Comrade Oshiomhole said if, given the opportunity to pick the APC ticket at its May Convention and Nigerians trust him with their votes in 2023, he would give priority to job creation in order to eradicate poverty.

The former Edo State governor specifically said that under his administration, nothing less than twenty million jobs would be created across the country as he noted that “when Nigerians have decent jobs, it would be illogical to carry Ak-47 around”.

According to him “my economic policy will be based on eating what you produced and all the moribund factories will be revived to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

On Education, he promised to engage with all stakeholders in the education sector and ensure that all the problems bedevilling the nation’s education sector were eradicated. He said given his background as former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, it would not be a tall dream to have a fruitful, roundtable discussion with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

He also assured that the judiciary would be given the autonomy that it deserved and rule of law will be strictly adhered to at all levels of government.

The presidential aspirant, who said he has what it takes to lead Nigeria, stressed that insecurity will be a thing of the past in Nigeria if given the opportunity to serve.

Leader of Miyetti Allah, Aliyu Yahaya, in his remarks described Oshiomhole as a man of courage whose past activities as an achiever will see him through the presidential race.

Other speakers led by the Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason urged Nigerians to key into the ambition of Oshiomhole for the unity and development of Nigeria.



