2023: Aishatu Binani Defeats Ribadu, Ex-Governor Bindow, Wins Adamawa APC Ticket

ADAMAWA STATE APC GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARIES

Pharm. Wafari Theman- 21

Umar Mustapha (Otumba) – 39

Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas – 94

H.E Sen. Bindow Jibrilla- 103

Mal. Nuhu Ribadu- 288

Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Binani – 430

Invalid- 36



Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (11/08/1971) also known as Binani is a Nigerian Senator of the All Progressives Congress “APC” representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the 9th Assembly. She was formerly a member of the House of Representatives representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly.

She went to the UK for her university education where she obtained a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southampton. She is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related