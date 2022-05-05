2023: Aregbesola’s Ex-Aide Launches Mobilisation Group For Osinbajo

A group of canvassers, named Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, that would mobilise support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has been launched in Modakeke, Osun State.

The coordinator of the group for Ife East Area Office, in Osun State, Manashe Ehile, while addressing members at a meeting held in Modakeke on Wednesday, said the mandate was for members to go to the grassroots and mobilise support for Osinbajo’s aspiration.

Ehile, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Political Affairs to the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbeola, during his first term, said Modakeke people were emotionally attached to Osinbajo because the Vice President once lived in the community.

“We are grassroots people. We mentioned it in our meeting to take mobilisation to pubs. It doesn’t make us drunk. We feel that is one of the places where we can get people in large numbers.

“We don’t have money and we need to come down to the level of those we want to speak with. We see pubs, and merriment places as very important during electioneering. Primary is part of the main election. Mobilisation for Osinbajo will start from that level and move up gradually to the elite. We will speak with the elite too.

“We are emotionally attached to Osinbajo in Modakeke here. Osinbajo told everyone inside the palace here and pointed to an area call Oke Amola, saying he once lived in the neighbourhood. Osinbajo said that day that when he was nobody he lived in Oke Amola for about one year,” Ehile said.



https://punchng.com/2023-aregbesolas-ex-aide-launches-mobilisation-group-for-osinbajo/?amp

