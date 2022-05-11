2023: Badaru Directs All Political Appointees Eyeing Politics Offices To Resign

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Breaking: Jigawa Governor orders appointees, civil servants eyeing political office to resign

The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar MON,mni has ordered all political appointees and civil servants eyeing elective office to resigned.

The governor issued the directive at the state’s executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Auwal D. Sankara (FICA),
Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State on New Media

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10223612450153096&id=1046196310

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: