2023: Badaru Directs All Political Appointees Eyeing Politics Offices To Resign

Breaking: Jigawa Governor orders appointees, civil servants eyeing political office to resign
The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar MON,mni has ordered all political appointees and civil servants eyeing elective office to resigned.
The governor issued the directive at the state’s executive council meeting on Wednesday.
Auwal D. Sankara (FICA),
Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State on New Media
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10223612450153096&id=1046196310