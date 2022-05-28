2023 Elections: Simon Ekpa Declares 2 Weeks Sit At Home. Replies Kanu’s Family

Simon Ekpa declares 2 weeks sit-at-home before 2023 elections. Replies Nnamdi Kanu’s family

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Before 2023 election, we will declare 2weeks sit at home civil disobedience against election in Biafraland. Nigeria can never conduct their fraudulent election in our land until referendum.

I am Ekpa Simon Njoku, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple & spiritual son on Biafra liberation

Once the date for the election is announced, we will announce the date when the two weeks sit at home will start. We will start it at least few days ahead. Biafrans must be ready to exit Nigeria by then. I know that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu if release is the only person who may stop this



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1530418114965520384

