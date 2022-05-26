2023 Elections: Simon Ekpa Mocks Politicians

2023 Elections: Simon Ekpa mocks Enyinnaya Abaribe and Rochas Okorocha. Insists that there will be no elections in Biafra.

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

I read Sen. Abaribe’s lamentation about jamboree primaries. When we were telling them about Nig, they say we should follow it politically. Today, Abaribe cried. Please, tell Abaribe not to waste his time, there will be no Nig election in Biafraland except referendum. It is a task



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529394344796508163

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Those of you wasting your money, your time, & risking your own life in the name of Nig election, you should know that this time around, we are in new dimension. We will collectively make sure no election will take place in Biafraland in 2023



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529394931986583553

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

I hope the politicians from Biafraland are watching how the Fulani are dealing with Rochas? He is corrupt, agreed. He grow up in the North & speak their language, agreed. He sees himself as privileged Igboman with Caliphate connection, agreed. However, blood is thicker than water

They are giving him the South East “dot in a circle” treatment. 100million Presidential form gone, humiliated, reduced to zero & by the way, watch us this evening as we analyse the caricature video from his home, I can’t wait to analyse the video this evening.

So, finally, serve the zoo and come back in shame. WE MOVE!



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529348094638292992

