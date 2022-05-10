2023: Everyone Can Run But Not Everyone Can Be President – Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that anybody was free to come out to aspire to become president, but not everyone could become the president.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu speaking in Katsina State on Monday, said his ambition to become Nigeria’s president was to offer “hope, prosperity and unity for Nigerians.”

“Anybody that wants; he can run, but not everybody can become the president,” the APC chieftain remarked.

On Monday in Katsina while addressing party delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election, Tinubu declared that he possessed all the requisite qualities to be seen as a potential president of the country due to his wide knowledge and experience as well as his track record of achievements in governance.

The APC presidential hopeful added that he would develop a new strategy and commit enough resources to fight bandits and other criminal elements if voted as president.

The APC national leader also said he would focus on irrigation farming, economic, education and infrastructural development and keep Nigeria working again.

“I come to unite Nigeria and not to divide it; I come to bring you hope, prosperity, happiness, job and stability. Though tongues may differ, the brotherhood will stand; you are my brother and together we will defeat poverty,” the former Lagos governor said.

Responding, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina expressed the belief and confidence that Nigeria would certainly overcome the challenges confronting it soon.



