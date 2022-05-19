2023: Ganduje Receives Amaechi, Insists Presidency Must Go To The South (Videos)

Ahead of 2023 Presidential Primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has insisted that the presidency should go to the South. He made this known while receiving former Minister of Transportation and leading aspirant, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi in Kano.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98VqBhDxbiI

Ganduje further noted that though Kano is a ‘swing’ State, Amaechi has a known antecedent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXtb5ng8KF8

Also, Muhammad Badaru, governor of Jigawa state, has expressed his support for the presidential bid of Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transport. Amaechi visited the governor on Wednesday.

“Your excellency, our leader in APC, chief Rotimi Amaechi, it is indeed my pleasure to receive my friend, a friend in this struggle. I know what we have done to keep this party alive today. I know what we have done to make sure we succeed in the 2019 elections. I don’t know too much about 2015, but I know that our guest played a key role in bringing APC into power,” Badaru said.

“One thing I respect about my big brother and friend (Amaechi) is that what you see is what you get. He doesn’t lie; he doesn’t pretend. He says it straight, and that’s the quality of leaders this country needs.

“Some of you might begin to think, ‘Ah, Badaru you are also a presidential aspirant’, but I assure you, there’s is no contest between me and Amaechi. We belong to one father and we respect one father, and for sure, we will move in the same direction.

“We are all the children of President Muhammadu Buhari who loves us dearly and respects us, and whatever we do certainly must have his blessing, and that blessing we respect.

“So, Jigawa delegates, when you think of me, think of Amaechi too. I can tell you, there is no contest. On that day, either I run or he runs. But the two of us will never run (against each other).

It’s either Amaechi or me. Both of us won’t be on the APC presidential primary ballot.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BCDPwhCvSA

https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-its-either-you-or-me-jigawa-governor-endorses-amaechi-for-apc-presidential-ticket/amp

