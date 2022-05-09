2023: Ganduje To Pick Kano North Senatorial Form

…set to unseat Sen. Barau Jibrin

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State is warming up to pick the senatorial form on Monday to contest for the seat of Kano North senatorial district.

Ganduje’s decision to pick up the form was reached at the stakeholders meeting held behind closed doors at the government house.

A source with privilege information from the meeting said the Governor is expected to pick the nomination and expression of interest forms for the Kano North Senatorial District on Monday.

With this development, Ganduje is to unseat the incumbent Senator Barau Jibrin who is currently occupying the seat.

Although, Jibrin, had declared interest for the governorship seat but is yet to pick the governorship seat form.

Jibrin before now was a close ally of Ganduje and perceived to be favourite candidate of Ganduje for the governorship seat before things fell apart between them and he joined the factional APC (G7) led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.



