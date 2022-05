This is an exclusive coverage.

Governor Nyesom Wike’s giant billboard has been spotted in Abuja. The billboard was this morning the 23rd of May 2022 spotted at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road.

Governor Nyesom Wike is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is a frontline contender for the PDP Presidential ticket in the forthcoming primary election that’s billed to hold in Abuja next weekend.

https://evideostv.com/governor-wikes-giant-billboards-spotted-in-abuja/?amp=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related