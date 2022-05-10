2023 Governorship: Abia PDP Chairman Rates Lucky Igbokwe High (Video)

Abia PDP Chairman, Okere Hails Igbokwe’s Manifesto, Says It’ll Serve As Guiding Light To Delegates

Abia state PDP chairman, Dr. Alwell Asiforo Okere has praised the manifesto of a governorship aspirant in the state, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, saying it will help in guiding the decision of the delegates in choosing the party’s candidate ahead of the 2023 governorship election, ABN TV reports.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVFaO4k3xgE

He spoke on Tuesday shortly after the entertainment guru, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu officially declared his intention to run for the governorship of the state at PDP Secretariat in Umuahia.

He also lauded Igbokwe for focusing on issue instead of attacking personality, urging him to go about his consultations peacefully.

He assured that the party will give a level playing field to all aspirants, stating that the will of the people will prevail.

Earlier, Mayor Igbokwe said he is a better option to reposition the state and put it on the path of development.

He said he is armed with the needed technical and experiential capacity to govern the state and harness numerous potentials in it.

He said, “Without the efforts of the past leadership, however, it has become necessary that I bridge the gap, to restore stability, and rebuild the confidence of our youths and the good people of our state.

“To that extent, I have joined in this race with my full chest, to say I appreciate other people who as well aspire for the same position, but however, I pledge that I offer a better option, to galvanize the young people, the men and women of Abia State, to instill a sense of belonging in our administration, which will bring hope and pride to our people.

“I possess the requisite skills and experience required to harness the vast resources in the state for productive and developmental purposes.

“My team and I are ready to turn around the fortunes of the state by revolutionising all the sectors of governance with focus on the masses.

“If given the PDP ticket and elected governor, I will reposition Abia for economic prosperity by creating the enabling environment for industry to thrive, with a better approach to internally generated revenue that would reduce dependence on federation allocations.

“Education will be one of the major objectives of my aspiration, the sector will be reformed to include not only building of schools, but also the provision of incentives to teachers.”

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-pdp-chairman-okere-hails-igbokwes-manifesto-says-itll-serve-guiding-light-delegates-video/

