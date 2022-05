Groups of supporters have presented the All Progressives Congress’ nomination and expression of interest forms to Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The duo become the latest APC members who have had forms purchased on their behalf by supporters.



