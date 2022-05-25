Convener of Lagos4Lagos, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election held yesterday in Lagos to emerge the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos.

Earlier before the commencement of the process, four aspirants had stepped down from the race, leaving the two to slug it out.

Addressing delegates before voting started, thanked the aspirants that stepped down, saying that all of them were qualified to govern Lagos.

He said: “I thank my colleagues who stepped down. I acknowledge their sacrifices of keeping the hope of PDP alive before my arrival. My aspiration is to rescue Lagos. I am only fortunate to be one of the last men standing.”

Describing the event as the beginning of emancipation of Lagos, he said: ” If you give me your votes, it will not just be a PDP ticket, but a ticket for the soul of Lagos.”

On his part, David Kolawole Vaughan alao popularly called Dakova, thanked fellow contestants who stepped down, saying he was in the race due to his passion to rescue Lagos from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After voting, Jandor polled 679 votes to beat his rival, Dakova, who got 20 votes. A total of 20 votes were voided.

Accepting defeat, Dakova congratulated Jandor and promised to support him and take Lagos from the APC.

“Lagos has been in bondage. I will cooperate with Jandor to make Lagos better than Abuja,” he said.

Addressing the crowd after he was declared the winner, Jandor promised to use the ticket to unite Lagos PDP so that it could win Lagos governorship in 2023.

“This ticket is for the total emancipation of Lagos. It is a ticket that will produce the first independent governor of Lagos,” he noted.

He commended the electoral committee for a job well done and called party members and stakeholders to get to work as they have a difficult task ahead.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/2023-jandor-emerges-lagos-pdp-governorship-candidate/

