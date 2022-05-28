2023: My Presidency Will Bring Prosperity To All – Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress and a presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised that if elected he would bring economic prosperity, peace, security, and political stability to the country.

This was according to a statement titled, ‘My Vision for Nigeria,’ signed on Friday by his Director of Media and Communication, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

The statement, disclosing Tinubu’s five-point agenda, quoted the former Lagos governor as pledging to make Nigeria the pride of Africa if his presidential ambition becomes a reality in 2023.

He promised “a vibrant and thriving democracy and a prosperous nation with a fast-growing industrial base, capable of producing the most basic needs of the people and exporting to other countries of the world.”

The statement further revealed that “Tinubu also promised to create six new Regional Economic Development Agencies, which will establish sub-regional industrial hubs to exploit each zone’s competitive advantage and optimise their potential for industrial growth.”

Meanwhile, a group of women in the APC, Ondo State Women for Tinubu, has appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, to ensure transparency and allow party delegates to choose a candidate of their choice at the presidential primary.

The leader of the group, Mrs Bola Ige, in a statement on Friday, said although there was a provision for a consensus candidate in the APC constitution, it should be a valid consensus where all the aspirants would sign a written document to show that they all agreed with the consensus.

Ige said, “In the spirit of justice, equity, and fair play, our great party should allow all the presidential aspirants to go for the primaries. Let the people determine who will be their president.”

“ Plans to force the people to support a purported aspirant will surely bring hatred and disunity in APC and jeopardize our chances in the general election.”



https://punchng.com/my-presidencyll-spell-prosperity-for-all-says-tinubu/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1653728263

