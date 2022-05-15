2023: Nobody Will Steal Money Under My Watch As President Of Nigeria – Atiku

2023 presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to ensure stealing of public funds does not happen in his administration if elected as President of Nigeria in 2023.

The former Vice President of the country made the vow during an interactive session with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Rivers State on Saturday.

He further promised that his government will give attention to education to prevent frequent strikes which is currently the order of the day and also restructure the country.

He said the current administration has allowed money meant to be spent on the nation’s education sector to be stolen by some people in government.

“I will make sure that our educational system is very well looked after. Today we have all our public universities closed down for several months,” Atiku said.

“Our children have been out of school. Not because we have not instituted institutions during PDP to make sure there is enough funding for these institutions.

“But because they are stealing the money. I will make sure nobody steals public money, I swear.

“After dealing with education, we can now look at restructuring the country.”

Atiku said the APC government has caused disunity among Nigerians and has promoted insecurity by its actions.

He added that the Muhammadu Buhari government since taking over power in 2015, has succeeded in taking Nigeria from top to bottom but he is ready to remedy the situation.

“Can you govern without uniting people and bringing peace? It is very important,” he queried.

“Today, we have found ourselves in a similar situation because the APC government has been a one-sided government and therefore, there is disunity, because of disunity now we are facing insecurity all over the country.

“That was why in my declaration speech, I said number one item for me is to make sure I unify this country.

“I will give a sense of belonging to each and every part of this country; I’ll give a sense of belonging to every ethnic group; I’ll give a sense of belonging to every religious group. After unifying the country, then we tackle the insecurity.

“Unless we restore law and order and peace, we cannot do anything. After restoring security generally, we will now go to the economy. We have the experience. We took Nigeria from the bottom to the highest economy in Africa.

“Now APC has taken us down to the bottom, top to bottom. That is why I just can’t understand how somebody can vote for APC in this country because we have suffered and we are suffering.”

He called for unity among members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure the party emerges victorious across all levels during the 2023 general elections.

“PDP must unite to win this time. It does not matter the outcome of the convention. Let us unite and win,” Atiku said.

“We have been in opposition for eight years, we cannot afford to be in opposition for another eight years.”

Source: https://naijanews.com/2023-Nobody-Will-Steal-Money-Under-My-Watch-As-President-Of-Nigeria-Atiku

