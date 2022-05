The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr. Ognonnaya Onu has declared his interest to join the long list of presidential aspirants under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The minister, who announced his interest at an event in Abuja on Friday, said he deliberately delayed his announcement to allow Nigerians return from the festivities considering the importance of his ambition.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/06/min-of-science-tech-ogbonnaya-onu-declares-for-president/

