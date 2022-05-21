2023: One Million March For Peter Obi: Pictures From Different States

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9otcfdV4FfQ

The D Day is here . The day Nigerian Youths that have been neglected will storm out on the street all over the country with Just one demand, PDP, give Us Peter Obi or you will lose the election.
Is not a thread, it is a promise.
The delegates won’t win the election for you, the Electorates Will.

Listen to them or you will be going against the tide .

Follow this Thread as we bring you different pictures from different states of the federation.

Let’s go

Lekki

