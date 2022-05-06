2023: Osinbajo, Amaechi, Ngige, Umahi, Bello Will Withdraw – Reno Omokri

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has claimed that some top 2023 Presidential aspirants will withdraw for a consensus candidate backed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri, a controversial political figure, made this claim on Thursday via his social media page.

He state that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Chris Ngige and Governor Yahaya Bello will be among the aspirants who will withdraw on the day of the APC presidential primary.

He added that Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and some others would also withdraw from the race.

His tweet read; “Remember how one APC youth leader cried as he ‘voluntarily’ withdrew from the race during the last APC convention?”

“That is how Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Amosun, Nwajiuba, Ngige, Umahi, Bello and co will weepingly withdraw on the day of the APC presidential primaries.”

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that the party is set to hold its Special Convention for Presidential Primaries from the 30th of May to 1st June



